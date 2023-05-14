Raymond James Cuts Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Price Target to C$21.50

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James to C$21.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on INGXF. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.40.

Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend

Innergex Renewable Energy ( OTCMKTS:INGXF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1319 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 4.95%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is presently -208.00%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operations of renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities, focused on the hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

