Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Raised to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $7.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RYAM opened at $4.37 on Thursday. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $9.84. The firm has a market cap of $284.53 million, a P/E ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average of $6.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials ( NYSE:RYAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

(Get Rating)

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture of high purity cellulose, paperboard, and high-yield pulp products. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp. The High Purity Cellulose segment manufactures and markets high purity cellulose, which is sold as either cellulose specialties or commodity products in the U.S., Canada, and France.

Further Reading

