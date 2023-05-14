Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Price Target Raised to $98.00

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. SVB Securities raised their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $99.89.
Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RETA opened at $85.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.26 and its 200 day moving average is $58.98. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $106.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.53.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5,442.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.
