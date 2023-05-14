Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,601,041 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 388,931 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.17% of Regions Financial worth $34,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 929.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,834,000 after acquiring an additional 966,768 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

Regions Financial stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.04. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $24.33.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

About Regions Financial

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.