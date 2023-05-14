Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,381,599 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 60,826 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.00% of Regions Financial worth $202,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 991.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 2,210.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Regions Financial by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RF. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Regions Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $24.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.28 and a 200 day moving average of $21.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.18.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 28.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

About Regions Financial

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.