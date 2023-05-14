Render Token (RNDR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $662.48 Million

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. In the last seven days, Render Token has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One Render Token token can now be purchased for $1.82 or 0.00006781 BTC on popular exchanges. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $662.48 million and $80.49 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Render Token Token Profile

Render Token launched on June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 364,833,198 tokens. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Render Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render is a provider of decentralized GPU based rendering solutions, founded in 2016 by Jules Urbach, CEO of OTOY. The Render Network connects users looking to perform rendering jobs with individuals who have idle GPUs to process the renders. GPU owners can register their idle GPUs on the network and become “Node Operators”, earning RNDR Tokens by accepting jobs from users who send their files to the network. OTOY receives a small percentage of RNDR for facilitating the transaction and maintaining the network.”

