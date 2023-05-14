Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Shares Acquired by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,481,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Repay were worth $11,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RPAY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Repay by 42.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Repay by 6.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Repay by 21.9% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Repay by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Repay by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

RPAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Repay from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Repay from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.64.

Shares of RPAY traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $6.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,181,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.32 million, a PE ratio of 72.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average of $7.59. Repay Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $14.61.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Repay had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $72.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.77 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

