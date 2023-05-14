Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.36.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Revance Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %

RVNC opened at $35.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.16. Revance Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $37.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.01. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 268.87% and a negative return on equity of 786.70%. The business had revenue of $49.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 95.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,201 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $101,471.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,667.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark J. Foley sold 70,390 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $2,223,620.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 823,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,009,658.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,201 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $101,471.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,667.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,514 shares of company stock valued at $4,383,916. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 1,345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 918,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,793,000 after buying an additional 854,755 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,050,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,532,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 191,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 57,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,763,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Revance Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.