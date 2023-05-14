Reviewing DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) and HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) and DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a beta of 3.57, meaning that its share price is 257% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DXC Technology has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and DXC Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HIVE Blockchain Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 DXC Technology 1 4 5 0 2.40

Insider and Institutional Ownership

HIVE Blockchain Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $6.33, suggesting a potential upside of 120.67%. DXC Technology has a consensus target price of $33.45, suggesting a potential upside of 46.28%. Given HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe HIVE Blockchain Technologies is more favorable than DXC Technology.

12.6% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of DXC Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of DXC Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HIVE Blockchain Technologies and DXC Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HIVE Blockchain Technologies $137.95 million 1.75 $79.62 million ($3.04) -0.94 DXC Technology $14.85 billion 0.35 $718.00 million $2.94 7.78

DXC Technology has higher revenue and earnings than HIVE Blockchain Technologies. HIVE Blockchain Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DXC Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares HIVE Blockchain Technologies and DXC Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HIVE Blockchain Technologies -181.09% -61.81% -50.79% DXC Technology 4.84% 15.44% 4.19%

Summary

DXC Technology beats HIVE Blockchain Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. in September 2017. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co. provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives. The GIS segment provides a portfolio of technology offerings that deliver predictable outcomes and measurable results while reducing business risk and operational costs for customers. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Ashburn, VA.

