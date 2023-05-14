Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Short Interest Down 15.5% in April

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 698,700 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the April 15th total of 826,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Richardson Electronics by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 22,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Richardson Electronics by 48.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Richardson Electronics by 85.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Richardson Electronics by 7.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Richardson Electronics by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RELL opened at $16.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.58. Richardson Electronics has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $27.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.83%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Richardson Electronics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

