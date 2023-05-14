RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at Piper Sandler

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners lowered RingCentral from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on RingCentral from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on RingCentral from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RingCentral has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.39.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral Stock Performance

Shares of RNG stock opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $25.32 and a 52-week high of $69.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.19.

Insider Activity

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $524.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.41 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 765.97% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,614 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $102,887.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,899,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $172,933.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,628,868.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,614 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $102,887.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,899,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,305 shares of company stock valued at $458,254. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RingCentral

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral in the first quarter worth $620,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 52.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 30.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,584,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,955,000 after buying an additional 144,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 96.1% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 49,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after buying an additional 24,371 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RingCentral

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.