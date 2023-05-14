Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Lifted to “Buy” at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Roblox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.72.

Roblox Price Performance

RBLX opened at $39.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 1.76. Roblox has a 12-month low of $23.88 and a 12-month high of $53.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 200.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roblox will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $120,287.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 90,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,698.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $120,287.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 90,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,698.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 5,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $240,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 707,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,815,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 639,381 shares of company stock worth $24,436,353. 27.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Roblox by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,442,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535,968 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Roblox by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,303,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Roblox by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,418,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,142 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,071,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,026,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,011,000 after acquiring an additional 561,670 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Articles

