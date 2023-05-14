Rock Point Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 92,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 74,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 25,215 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAL traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.23. 8,934,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,483,718. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.38. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $42.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.83 per share, for a total transaction of $164,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,568.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $186,231.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,430,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.83 per share, with a total value of $164,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,568.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250 and sold 27,970 shares worth $1,057,049. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

