Rock Point Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Rock Point Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 63,720 shares during the quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Photronics were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 48.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,473,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,536,000 after acquiring an additional 480,125 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 172.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 540,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,092,000 after acquiring an additional 342,018 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 56.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,970,000 after acquiring an additional 297,595 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 68.1% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 600,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after acquiring an additional 243,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 184.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 362,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 234,798 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Photronics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on Photronics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Photronics Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLAB remained flat at $15.22 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,497. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.68 and its 200 day moving average is $17.09. Photronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $25.81. The firm has a market cap of $950.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $211.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 13.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

