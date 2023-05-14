Rock Point Advisors LLC Has $255,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.5% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,984,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,355. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $36.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

