Rock Point Advisors LLC Has $3.68 Million Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Rock Point Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,997 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,049,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in W. P. Carey by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,340 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in W. P. Carey by 37.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,960,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,875,000 after acquiring an additional 537,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in W. P. Carey by 114.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 790,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,205,000 after acquiring an additional 421,512 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

WPC traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.58. 549,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,672. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.76 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.73. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.77.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $427.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.66%.

In other W. P. Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,032.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

