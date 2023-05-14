Rock Point Advisors LLC Has $5.66 Million Position in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Rock Point Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,296 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,301 shares during the period. Willdan Group comprises approximately 2.0% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Rock Point Advisors LLC owned 2.39% of Willdan Group worth $5,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Willdan Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Willdan Group by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Willdan Group by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Willdan Group by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WLDN traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $17.51. The stock had a trading volume of 19,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,408. The stock has a market cap of $236.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.85. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $29.71.

Willdan Group ( NASDAQ:WLDN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $113.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.26 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

WLDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Willdan Group from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th.

In other news, President Michael A. Bieber sold 2,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $49,931.96. Following the transaction, the president now owns 140,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,298.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Michael A. Bieber sold 2,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $49,931.96. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 140,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,298.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $42,712.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,004 shares in the company, valued at $6,392,165.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,255 shares of company stock worth $238,265 in the last quarter. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the Energy and the Engineering and Consulting segments. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment provides civil engineering-related construction management, building and safety, city engineering office management, city planning, civil design, geotechnical, material testing and other engineering consulting services.

