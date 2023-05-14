Rock Point Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,279,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 137,477 shares during the period. Lumen Technologies accounts for 2.3% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Rock Point Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Lumen Technologies worth $6,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 47.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 256.5% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 489.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE LUMN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,434,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,559,135. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $12.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The business’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LUMN. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.25 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.11.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

