Rock Point Advisors LLC Sells 62,325 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Rock Point Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,664,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,325 shares during the quarter. American Well comprises approximately 1.6% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Well were worth $4,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in American Well by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of American Well in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Well in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Well in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in American Well in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

In other American Well news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 136,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $326,899.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,327,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,217.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 136,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $326,899.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,327,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,217.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Shepardson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,091,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,308 shares of company stock valued at $488,517 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMWL traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $2.05. 1,398,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,327. American Well Co. has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $5.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.76.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. American Well had a negative net margin of 216.13% and a negative return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMWL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on American Well from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Well in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of American Well in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. TD Cowen lowered shares of American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.28.

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

