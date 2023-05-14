Rock Point Advisors LLC Sells 975 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Rock Point Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLRN. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 364,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

Shares of FLRN traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $30.51. The stock had a trading volume of 906,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,063. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.42. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $30.70.

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

