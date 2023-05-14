Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Receives $9.21 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.21.

Several research firms have recently commented on RKLB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $5.75 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.55 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Rocket Lab USA Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of RKLB stock opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.34. Rocket Lab USA has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $7.29. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Insider Activity at Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $51.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.76 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 64.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rocket Lab USA news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 64,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $271,519.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,686,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,132,490.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 22,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $95,310.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 568,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,725.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 64,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $271,519.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,686,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,132,490.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.