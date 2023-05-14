Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Short Interest Down 15.1% in April

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the April 15th total of 3,170,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 495,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Insider Transactions at Royal Gold

In related news, VP Daniel Breeze sold 2,095 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $297,322.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,669.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Daniel Breeze sold 2,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $297,322.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,669.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Hayes sold 2,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $304,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,895 shares of company stock worth $1,972,930 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the third quarter worth $266,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Royal Gold by 1.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 240,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Royal Gold Stock Performance

RGLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Royal Gold from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Royal Gold from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Royal Gold from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.63.

Shares of RGLD opened at $136.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.44. Royal Gold has a one year low of $84.54 and a one year high of $147.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. Royal Gold had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 41.55%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

