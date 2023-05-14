Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 43.2% from the April 15th total of 3,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saga Communications

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Saga Communications by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Saga Communications during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saga Communications during the first quarter worth $259,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Saga Communications by 7.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Saga Communications by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Saga Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SGA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Saga Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Saga Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Saga Communications Price Performance

SGA traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,636. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.36. Saga Communications has a 1-year low of $20.13 and a 1-year high of $29.75.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.13 million for the quarter. Saga Communications had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 6.70%.

Saga Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Saga Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.03%.

Saga Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Saga Communications, Inc operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Saga Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.