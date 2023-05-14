Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,037 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 454,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,349,000 after purchasing an additional 125,349 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,787,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,115,000 after purchasing an additional 118,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

SCHB stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.85. 504,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,782. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.70. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.85.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

