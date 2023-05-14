Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Warner Financial Inc.

Warner Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 1.1% of Warner Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,004,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,164 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,272,000 after buying an additional 319,294 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,781,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,051,000 after buying an additional 44,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,247,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,374,000 after buying an additional 735,200 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD stock opened at $70.05 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The firm has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.76.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

