SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) Short Interest Up 26.4% in April

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 242,800 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the April 15th total of 192,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 989,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SciSparc

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SciSparc stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.57% of SciSparc at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SciSparc Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRC remained flat at $0.63 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 31,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,098. SciSparc has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.80.

SciSparc Company Profile

SciSparc Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome, obstructive sleep apnea, and Alzheimer's disease and agitation; SCI-160 for the treatment of pain; and SCI-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and epilepsy.

