Secret (SIE) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $14.00 Million

Secret (SIE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 13th. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. One Secret token can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a market cap of $14.00 million and $8,659.50 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00063974 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00127981 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00041438 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00030577 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003731 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000498 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00483434 USD and is up 0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $9,810.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

