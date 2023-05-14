SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Short Interest Up 20.3% in April

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the April 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 456,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.76. 390,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,251. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $64.69.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). SEI Investments had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $469.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SEIC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.80.

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 15,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $877,843.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,568,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,329,255.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 15,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $877,843.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,568,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,329,255.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 65,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $3,654,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,583,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,970,989.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,021 shares of company stock valued at $8,684,881 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SEI Investments by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 4.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 13.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

