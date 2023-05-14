Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 146,400 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the April 15th total of 182,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sera Prognostics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the first quarter valued at $46,000. 31.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sera Prognostics alerts:

Sera Prognostics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SERA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.47. The company had a trading volume of 60,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,510. Sera Prognostics has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.36. The firm has a market cap of $107.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.27.

About Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics ( NASDAQ:SERA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.11. Sera Prognostics had a negative return on equity of 39.26% and a negative net margin of 16,487.31%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. Equities analysts predict that Sera Prognostics will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sera Prognostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sera Prognostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.