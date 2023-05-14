Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,556 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Shell by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248,178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,084,000 after acquiring an additional 61,737 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in Shell by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 421,491 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,004,000 after buying an additional 92,431 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management lifted its stake in Shell by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 7,211 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 11.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $60.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.42. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $62.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Shell Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. AlphaValue raised Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.59) to GBX 3,000 ($37.85) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,934.83.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

