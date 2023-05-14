Shentu (CTK) Market Cap Achieves $67.72 Million

Shentu (CTK) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One Shentu coin can now be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00002765 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Shentu has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Shentu has a total market capitalization of $67.72 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
Shentu Coin Profile
Shentu’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 91,495,073 coins. The official website for Shentu is www.shentu.technology. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shentu’s official message board is medium.com/shentu-foundation.
Buying and Selling Shentu
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shentu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shentu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
