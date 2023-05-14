Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 253,700 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the April 15th total of 195,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shore Bancshares Stock Down 0.3 %

SHBI traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.77. 82,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,093. The stock has a market cap of $214.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.88. Shore Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.67.

Shore Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Shore Bancshares

In related news, Director Konrad Wayson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.83 per share, for a total transaction of $32,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,427.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have bought a total of 5,278 shares of company stock valued at $66,623 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,780,000 after buying an additional 9,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 50.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,740,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,850,000 after buying an additional 580,499 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 849,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,127,000 after buying an additional 30,279 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 762,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 665,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,607,000 after purchasing an additional 29,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on SHBI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Shore Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

