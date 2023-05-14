Short Interest in Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Declines By 34.2%

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 146,800 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the April 15th total of 223,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 379,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Addex Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADXN. NEA Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Addex Therapeutics by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,648,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707,242 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Addex Therapeutics by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 66,983 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Addex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Addex Therapeutics by 203.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 28,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Addex Therapeutics by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 65,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 38,898 shares in the last quarter.

Addex Therapeutics Price Performance

ADXN opened at $0.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.77. Addex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $4.33.

Addex Therapeutics Company Profile

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

