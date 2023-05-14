Short Interest in Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Increases By 10.7%

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 354,500 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the April 15th total of 320,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,545.0 days.
Ampol Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CTXAF remained flat at $20.67 during trading hours on Friday. Ampol has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $25.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day moving average of $19.93.
Ampol Company Profile
