Short Interest in Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Increases By 10.7%

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 354,500 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the April 15th total of 320,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,545.0 days.

Ampol Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CTXAF remained flat at $20.67 during trading hours on Friday. Ampol has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $25.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day moving average of $19.93.

Ampol Company Profile

Ampol Limited purchases, refines, distributes, and markets petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores.

