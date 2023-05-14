Short Interest in AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) Rises By 18.7%

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the April 15th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Trading Up 0.5 %

AnPac Bio-Medical Science stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,126. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.90. AnPac Bio-Medical Science has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $11.99.

Institutional Trading of AnPac Bio-Medical Science

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AnPac Bio-Medical Science stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC – Get Rating) by 206.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,447 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.72% of AnPac Bio-Medical Science worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

About AnPac Bio-Medical Science

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests using cancer differentiation analysis technology and device to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It also offers physical checkup package services.

