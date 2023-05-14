Short Interest in Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Drops By 34.0%

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,700 shares, a drop of 34.0% from the April 15th total of 137,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied UV

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUVI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied UV by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 32,440 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Applied UV by 426.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 57,384 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Applied UV during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied UV in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied UV during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 2.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied UV Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AUVI remained flat at $0.50 during trading on Friday. 12,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,483. Applied UV has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of -0.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Applied UV Company Profile

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their price objective on shares of Applied UV from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, and commercializes technology that addresses air purification and infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments.

