Short Interest in Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) Declines By 13.1%

Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the April 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Bioasis Technologies Stock Performance

Bioasis Technologies stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $857,671.20, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05. Bioasis Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.21.

About Bioasis Technologies

biOasis Technologies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on research and development for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological disease and disorders such as brain cancers, neurodegenerative diseases, and metabolic disorders. Its products include the Transcend program as its proprietary carrier, p97 and imaging agents across the blood brain barrier.

