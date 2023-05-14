Short Interest in Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) Declines By 13.1%

Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the April 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Bioasis Technologies Stock Performance
Bioasis Technologies stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $857,671.20, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05. Bioasis Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.21.
About Bioasis Technologies
Featured Stories
