Short Interest in Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) Grows By 36.9%

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 307,800 shares, an increase of 36.9% from the April 15th total of 224,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biocept in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group lowered shares of Biocept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biocept

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Biocept stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.04% of Biocept worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biocept Stock Performance

About Biocept

NASDAQ:BIOC remained flat at $0.25 during midday trading on Friday. 33,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,949. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.52. Biocept has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which engages in the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. The company was founded on May 12, 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

