Short Interest in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Expands By 40.7%

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the April 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 13,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the period.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $11.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.28.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

