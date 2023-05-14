Short Interest in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW) Decreases By 13.2%

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the April 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BriaCell Therapeutics stock. Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,306 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in BriaCell Therapeutics were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BriaCell Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of BCTXW traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.69. 5,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,045. BriaCell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66.

