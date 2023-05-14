Short Interest in Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG) Rises By 38.1%

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 675,000 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the April 15th total of 488,600 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 680,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Bright Minds Biosciences Trading Down 8.1 %

DRUG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,606. Bright Minds Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.74.

Get Bright Minds Biosciences alerts:

Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Minds Biosciences

Bright Minds Biosciences Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Bright Minds Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bright Minds Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in Bright Minds Biosciences by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 449,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 134,292 shares in the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops 5-HT (serotonin) medicines to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists includes 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Minds Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Minds Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.