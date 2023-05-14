Short Interest in Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG) Rises By 38.1%

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 675,000 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the April 15th total of 488,600 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 680,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Bright Minds Biosciences Trading Down 8.1 %
DRUG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,606. Bright Minds Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.74.
Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops 5-HT (serotonin) medicines to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists includes 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry.
