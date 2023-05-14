Short Interest in BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Drops By 13.0%

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 138,600 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the April 15th total of 159,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

BSRTF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.80. 7,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,950. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $18.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BSRTF. Raymond James lowered shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and owning of multifamily properties. Its objective is to provide unit holders an opportunity to invest in multifamily real estate properties; provide cash distributions; maximize long-term unit value; and expand the asset base of the REIT. The company was founded on January 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

