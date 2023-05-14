Short Interest in Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Drops By 27.3%

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the April 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on BZLFY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bunzl from GBX 2,800 ($35.33) to GBX 2,850 ($35.96) in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on Bunzl in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,841.67.

Get Bunzl alerts:

Bunzl Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Bunzl stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $39.81. The stock had a trading volume of 15,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,098. Bunzl has a 1 year low of $28.79 and a 1 year high of $41.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.45.

Bunzl Increases Dividend

About Bunzl

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.5118 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $0.18.

(Get Rating)

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.