Short Interest in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Rises By 16.1%

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 771,900 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the April 15th total of 665,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 168,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Insider Transactions at Calavo Growers

In other Calavo Growers news, CEO Lecil E. Cole purchased 33,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $795,079.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 373,253 shares in the company, valued at $8,924,479.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lecil E. Cole purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $1,398,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 440,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,302,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lecil E. Cole bought 33,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $795,079.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,924,479.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Calavo Growers by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 5.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 102.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Calavo Growers Stock Down 1.5 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Calavo Growers from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Calavo Growers from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGW traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.29. The stock had a trading volume of 114,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,365. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.21 and its 200-day moving average is $31.44. Calavo Growers has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $45.50. The company has a market cap of $537.44 million, a P/E ratio of -100.97 and a beta of 0.71.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $226.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.86 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Calavo Growers will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Calavo Growers Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -133.33%.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocado products, and other perishable foods. It operates through the Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment consists of fresh avocados, tomatoes, and papayas. The Prepared segment includes all other products including fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, ready-to-eat sandwiches, wraps, salads and snacks, guacamole, and salsa.

