Short Interest in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) Expands By 10.6%

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 246,100 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the April 15th total of 222,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Institutional Trading of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,247,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Get CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Stock Down 4.6 %

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

Shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.03. The company had a trading volume of 21,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1.81. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $3.48.

(Get Rating)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.