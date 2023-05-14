Short Interest in Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Drops By 38.3%

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 147,300 shares, a decline of 38.3% from the April 15th total of 238,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 239,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corvus Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 33,288 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $466,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. boosted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 522,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 61,906 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 480,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 106,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 68,674 shares during the period. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0 %

CRVS traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,199,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,854. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $95.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.17. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CRVS has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of immune modulator product candidates with the potential to treat solid cancers, T-cell lymphomas, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes B Cell Activator and Anti-CD73, Adenosine Production Inhibitor Anti-CD73, ITK Inhibitor, A2AR Inhibitor, Anti-CXCR2, and A2BR Inhibitor.

