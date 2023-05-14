Short Interest in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Increases By 36.9%

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, an increase of 36.9% from the April 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 610,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMRE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Costamare Price Performance

NYSE CMRE traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $8.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,462. Costamare has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.55.

Costamare Dividend Announcement

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $265.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.02 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 49.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costamare will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 18th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is 10.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costamare

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMRE. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Costamare during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Costamare by 157.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costamare in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Costamare by 108.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costamare by 66.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

About Costamare

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of containerships chartering. It operates through the following segments: Container Vessels, Dry Bulk Vessels, CBI, and Other. The Container Vessels segment consists of transportation of containerized products through ownership and trading of container vessels.

