Short Interest in Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) Declines By 28.8%

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the April 15th total of 110,700 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 510,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBGI. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Brands Group in the second quarter worth $54,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Brands Group in the second quarter worth $407,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Digital Brands Group in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. NVP Associates LLC bought a new position in Digital Brands Group in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Brands Group in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000.

Digital Brands Group Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Digital Brands Group stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 62,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,558. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.62. Digital Brands Group has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average is $2.94.

Digital Brands Group Company Profile

Digital Brands Group, Inc provides apparel under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. The company offers denims under the DSTLD brand; and luxury men's suiting under the ACE Studios brand. It also designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as dresses, tops, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, and rompers under the Bailey brand.

