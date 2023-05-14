Short Interest in Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM) Increases By 33.6%

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the April 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Eliem Therapeutics Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of Eliem Therapeutics stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,312. Eliem Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $86.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.19.

Get Eliem Therapeutics alerts:

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.15. Research analysts predict that Eliem Therapeutics will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Eliem Therapeutics

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Eliem Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Eliem Therapeutics by 77.9% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Atom Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics by 154.9% in the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 67,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 40,765 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC lifted its position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics by 34.4% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 41,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,524 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eliem Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, neuropsychiatry, epilepsy, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Its two lead drug candidates are ETX-810 for chronic pain, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial; and ETX-155 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, perimenopausal depression, and focal onset seizures that is in Phase I clinical trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eliem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eliem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.