Short Interest in F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Rises By 10.6%

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,150,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the April 15th total of 5,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.8 days. Currently, 13.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

F45 Training Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FXLV traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.87. The company had a trading volume of 211,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,982. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.28. F45 Training has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of -1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of F45 Training from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F45 Training currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

Institutional Trading of F45 Training

About F45 Training

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of F45 Training in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP raised its stake in F45 Training by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 6,431,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,887 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in F45 Training by 184.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 26,366 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in F45 Training during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.

